White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, when confronted on Wednesday about remarks she made during the initial days of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, reminded the media that numerous media organizations downplayed the outbreak during the early days of its spread.

WATCH:

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany torches Vox, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NPR for downplaying the severity of the coronavirus during the early days of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/3qQgvuXrYE — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) May 6, 2020

