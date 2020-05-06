https://www.dailywire.com/news/press-secretary-kayleigh-mcenany-shuts-down-left-wing-abc-news-reporter-over-fauci-question

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shutdown left-wing ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl during a press briefing on Wednesday on the subject of Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying before the U.S. Senate.

“Does the White House really believe that you can decide to have officials testify in the Republican-controlled Senate but not testify in the Democratic-controlled House?” Karl asked. “Doesn’t the House have legitimate oversight and a legitimate, not only responsibility, not just authority, but a responsibility to have somebody like Anthony Fauci testify?”

“Will Dr. Fauci be questioned by Democrats in that Senate hearing?” McEnany asked.

“Yes, he will be,” Karl responded. “But are you saying, so the Senate’s fine, the House has no role in oversight?”

“The House needs to act in good faith. We don’t have time in the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunts. It’s not the time for that. It’s not the place for that,” McEnany responded. “In the course of three phone calls, you should be able to give the subject matter to ensure it’s the best use of Dr. Fauci’s time. As you yourself noted, in the Republican-controlled Senate, Dr. Fauci will indeed be asked questions by Democrats.”

McEnany’s comments come after House Democrats tried to remove President Donald Trump from power last year through impeachment, which failed during the Senate trial. No Republicans voted for House Democrats’ articles of impeachment while multiple Democrats voted against it and one Democrat switched parties over it.

WATCH:

.@kayleighmcenany to ABC’s Jonathan Karl: “Will Dr. Fauci be questioned by Democrats in that Senate hearing?” ABC’s Karl: “Yes he will be…”@PressSec: “The House needs to act in good faith.We don’t have time in the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunts.” Mic drop. pic.twitter.com/vw7AftaZ1p — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 6, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

TRANSCRIPT:

ABC NEWS REPORTER JONATHAN KARL: If I can just come back to Jeff’s question about Dr. Fauci and in the President’s statement, too many Trump haters in the House. Does the White House really believe that you can decide to have officials testify in the Republican-controlled Senate but not testify in the Democratic-controlled House? Doesn’t the House have legitimate oversight and a legitimate, not only responsibility, not just authority, but a responsibility to have somebody like Anthony Fauci testify? WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Will Dr. Fauci be questioned by Democrats in that Senate hearing? KARL: Yes, he will be. But are you saying, so the Senate’s fine, the House has no role in oversight? MCENANY: The House needs to act in good faith. We don’t have time in the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunts. It’s not the time for that. It’s not the place for that. KARL: [This is] congressional testimony, this isn’t- MCENANY: In the course of three phone calls, you should be able to give the subject matter to ensure it’s the best use of Dr. Fauci’s time. As you yourself noted, in the Republican-controlled Senate, Dr. Fauci will indeed be asked questions by Democrats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

