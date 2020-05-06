https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pittsburgh-researcher-murder-suicide/2020/05/06/id/966323

A professor at the University of Pittsburgh who had nearly completed “very significant” work on the coronavirus was killed in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide last weekend, according to local CBS News affiliate KDKA.

Dr. Bing Liu, 37, was found dead at his home in Ross Township, Pennsylvania on May 2. He had multiple gunshot wounds, and investigators have said they believe his death to be a homicide. Another man, Hao Gu, was found dead in his car on a nearby street with what police identified as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police said that the two men knew each other, and that they believe Gu shot and killed Liu before shooting himself, but detectives are still investigating.

Liu, a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s Department of Computational and Systems Biology, “was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications. We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence,” the department said in a statement.

“His loss will be felt throughout the entire scientific community. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts. Thank you.”

The school said in a statement: “The University of Pittsburgh is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt. The University extends our deepest sympathies to Liu’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

