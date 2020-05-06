https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunter-biden/2020/05/06/id/966341

Former President Barack Obama could have been trying to hide a “smoking gun” with a letter sent by his office in March to the National Archives and Records Administration stating it would be “improper” to release records about connections between Joe and Hunter Biden and Ukraine, Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday.

“Yeah, there’s been rumors for quite a while that people within the Obama administration knew about the corruption problems with Hunter Biden, that they warned the vice president and maybe even the president about it,” the Kentucky Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” co-anchor Ed Henry. “I think that there could be a smoking gun, that there’s actually a record of some of these complaints that were going on at the time.”

The letter, signed by the former president’s records representative and not Obama himself, does not mention Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president and the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, reports BuzzFeed News, which obtained the document. It says the Republicans’ request is an “abuse” of the process that gives Congress permission to seek early access to presidential records.

It also claims that the request “arises out of efforts by some, actively supported by Russia, to shift the blame for Russian interference in the 2016 election to Ukraine.”

“There have been some articles written, quoting unnamed sources saying that there were some assistants and people around Joe Biden at the time, saying this Hunter Biden thing looks bad and you should put a stop to it, and they never did,” Paul told Henry.

He added that he thinks Obama “knew about this, so it’s not surprising to me that he would try to keep a lid on it and not let any records come to the public.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

