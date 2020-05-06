https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/space-force-john-raymond-steve-carell-netflix/2020/05/06/id/966381

Space Force chief Gen. John Raymond jokingly told the actor playing him in a Netflix comedy, Steve Carell, he should get a haircut after a trailer was released for the new show the day before, The Hill reported.

Raymond, who is bald, told Carell during a webinar hosted by the Space Foundation that “You’re looking a little too shaggy if you want to play the Space Force chief.”

Raymond said he had hoped he would be portrayed by Bruce Willis, who is also bald, but added Carell is a “great actor, and I love his shows. So we’re looking forward” to watching when the show debuts May 29.

The Space Force is a new sixth branch of the military whose goal is to defend American assets in space. The idea originated as a bipartisan House proposal in 2017 and was created last December when President Donald Trump signed the annual defense policy bill.

Netflix announced last year it would create a “Space Force” comedy show.

The real Space Force released its first recruitment video Wednesday during the webinar, telling potential members of the force “maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet” and “we have to plan for what is possible while it is still impossible.”

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said the ad will also air on television beginning Wednesday.

