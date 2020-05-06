https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/report-dni-tells-schiff-concealed-transcripts-trump-russia-probe-ready-release/

Testimonies of dozens of individuals, including James Clapper, Dan Coats, Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner, Andrew McCabe, John Podesta, Samantha Power, Susan Rice, Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr., who were grilled by Congress during the Trump-Russia investigation, now are ready to be released to the public, a report says.

Those transcripts have been concealed for longer than a year by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

It’s developed into a controversy because the House committee that took the testimony initially agreed that they should be released, and they were in a review process to redact classified details when Schiff took over as chairman.

He then wrote to the office of the Director of National Intelligence claiming absolute ownership of the transcripts and ordering specifically that they not be shown to anyone connected with President Trump or the White House.

Just a day earlier two dozen House Republicans wrote a letter demanding that Schiff turn over those transcripts which they believe holds evidence favorable to President Trump.

Now a report in Byron York’s “Daily Memo” reveals that Richard Grenell, the acting DNI, has written to Schiff notifying him that “that transcripts of all 53 interviews, over 6,000 pages in all, have been cleared for public release.”

Grenell’s letter stated, “All of the transcripts, with our required redactions, can be released to the public without any concerns of disclosing classified material.”

The House Intelligence Committee did the first review of Russia’s 2016 campaign interference and allegations made by bureaucrats in the Barack Obama administration that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

That long-debunked theory has since triggered a new investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham of how those claims were developed, and investigated. Durham now is in the middle of a criminal investigation into how the FBI under Obama apparently submitted false information to a judge to get permission to spy on the Trump campaign.

Those demanding more answers have suggested that officials as high as the Oval Office weaponized the U.S. intelligence community to use against the Trump campaign.

York’s report explained the interviews were done in secret.

“But by September 2018, with the committee’s report long finished and made public, the Republicans who still controlled the committee decided the interview transcripts should be released to the public. In a rare moment of comity, Democrats agreed, and on September 26, 2018, the committee voted unanimously to release the transcripts. But there was a catch: The documents would have to first be checked for classified information by the Intelligence Community. So off they went to the IC — never to be seen again,” he reported.

He cited Grenell’s letter that revealed 43 transcripts have been finished since a year ago.

“Schiff has been sitting on them all that time,” York reported, adding that Grenell’s letter revealed the final 10 have just been finished.

“I urge you to honor your previous public statements, and your committee’s unanimous vote on this matter, to release all 53 cleared transcripts to Members of Congress and the American public as soon as possible,” Grenell wrote.

York warned, “The next move is up to Schiff. The chairman has shown no hesitation to keep secrets even when they involve non-classified information of great national interest. For example, Schiff is still concealing the committee’s impeachment inquiry interview with Michael Atkinson, at the time the Intelligence Community Inspector General, in the Ukraine matter.”

He continued, “As for the Trump-Russia interviews, Republicans remember when Schiff claimed he had ‘direct evidence’ of collusion — a charge special counsel Robert Mueller was never able to establish. Some GOP lawmakers believe the transcripts will help show that Schiff was making it up all along. It’s time for the public to learn that, too.”

The report that resulted from the interviews concluded in April 2018 that the Trump campaign “did not collude with Russia.”

GOP members, in their new demand the documents be released, said, “For almost four years, prominent Democrat politicians and commentators alleged that President Trump colluded with Russia, with Chairman Schiff going so far as to say that he had ‘direct evidence’ of collusion. Now that these allegations have been disproven by several investigations, the American people deserve to have transparency about why public figures such as Chairman Schiff continued to promote such wild accusations.”

Schiff’s effort to keep the transcripts sealed was reported earlier by John Solomon at Just the News.

Schiff ordered in a March 26, 2019, letter to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats: “Under no circumstances shall ODNI, or any other element of the Intelligence Community (IC), share any HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee) transcripts with the White House, President Trump or any persons associated with the White House or the President.”

Schiff declared ownership of the testimony record.

“In the letter, he ordered “that the witness transcripts — some of which contained exculpatory evidence for President Trump’s team — not be shared with Trump or White House lawyers even if the declassification process required such sharing,” Solomon reported.

Schiff wrote, “Such transcripts remain the sole property of HPSCI, and were transmitted to ODNI for the limited purpose of enabling a classification review by IC elements and the Department of Justice.”

