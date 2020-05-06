https://www.theblaze.com/news/giuliani-blasts-de-blasio-coronavirus-response

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) criticized current Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) for his ineffective response to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed thousands in the city over the past two months.

While guest hosting on WABC-AM radio, Giuliani spoke from his own experience as the mayor during and after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that brought down the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

“The mayor is responsible for the city,” Giuliani said. “Mayors who shift blame are bad mayors. They’re like people who shift blame. What happened in the city was my responsibility. I needed help from the federal government, and I needed help from the state. But damn it, I had the best police department in the world, and I had the best fire department in the world.

“You have the best health department in the world,” Giuliani continued. “Boy, if New York City can’t do it, then nobody can do it.”

Giuliani said de Blasio was unprepared for the crisis, and made things worse with personnel decisions related to the emergency management office.

“Let’s face it: You didn’t anticipate this,” Giuliani said. “You didn’t prepare for it. You completely neutered the office of emergency management. You got rid of a man who knows the city backwards and forward, [former OEM head Joseph] Esposito. You just didn’t know what you were doing.”

De Blasio has been highly critical of President Donald Trump for not sending billions of dollars in bailout money to New York City. The mayor accused Trump of “stabbing his hometown in the back.”

“What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides that people in New York City don’t deserve help?” de Blasio asked, according to Politico. “What kind of person does that?”

De Blasio has continued to stand by a policy, also backed by Gov. Cuomo, that sends coronavirus patients back to nursing homes, where the virus has proven to be most fatal. Nearly 5,000 coronavirus deaths have occurred in New York nursing homes, with most of those occurring in NYC.

“So go blame other people all you want,” Giuliani said. “I did your job — I actually did the job. So you’re not gonna get it past me, pal. Stop with the excuses. Humility — ask for help with humility, because you’ve got nothing else to count on, pal. You did such a lousy job.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

