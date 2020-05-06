https://www.dailywire.com/news/schiff-is-in-panic-mode-russia-probe-transcripts-to-be-released-allegedly-contradict-schiffs-claims-report-says

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly “in panic mode” over transcripts that have been cleared to be released from his committee’s Russia investigation, which reportedly show that they had no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Fox News reported that Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell had informed Schiff that transcripts were cleared for public release.

A senior Trump administration official told Fox News that “Schiff is in panic mode” because the transcripts that are about to come out allegedly do not back up what he was telling the public.

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

