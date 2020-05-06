https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/showdown-grenell-threatens-release-secret-russia-probe-transcripts-schiff-continues-stonewall/

Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell will release the 53 declassified Russia probe transcripts if Adam Schiff continues to stonewall.

As previously reported, award-winning journalist John Solomon obtained a 2019 letter Schiff sent then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats revealing how he secretly hid dozens of transcripts in Obama’s Spygate scandal

The transcripts in question pertain to the ‘Russian collusion’ investigation.

In September of 2018, the GOP-led House, with bipartisan support, voted to make public the transcripts of 53 witnesses in the bogus Russia probe.

Schiff claimed in a March 26, 2019 letter to then-DNI Dan Coats, “Under no circumstances shall ODNI, or any other element of the Intelligence Community (IC), share any HPSCI transcripts with the White House, President Trump or any persons associated with the White House or the President.”

“Such transcripts remain the sole property of HPSCI, and were transmitted to ODNI for the limited purpose of enabling a classification review by IC elements and the Department of Justice,” Schiff added.

House Judiciary Republicans and House Oversight Republicans on Tuesday turned up the heat and demanded Schiff release secret transcripts from the Russia investigation.

“We understand now that Chairman Schiff is blocking the release of these transcripts,” GOP lawmakers wrote. “This news, if accurate, is disturbing — especially in light of Chairman Schiff’s cries in 2019 for transparency regarding allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian.”

Grenell then turned the screws on Schiff on Wednesday and threatened to directly release the transcripts in a letter obtained by Byron York of the Washington Examiner.

“All of the transcripts, with our required redactions, can be released to the public without any concerns of disclosing classified material,” said Grenell in his letter Wednesday. “In the interests of transparency and accountability, I urge you to honor your previous public statements, and your Committee’s unanimous vote on this matter, to release all 53 cleared transcripts to all Members of Congress and the American public as soon as possible. I am also willing to release the transcripts directly from the ODNI, as to ensure we comply with unanimous and bipartisan vote to release the transcripts.”

There are over 6,000 pages of witness transcripts that will destroy Schiff’s credibility in pushing the Russia hoax, according to sources who spoke to Sara Carter.

