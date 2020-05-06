http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/E6g2a-nNXP8/sandstorm-video-niger-africa-niamey-weather-apocalyptic-wall-of-sand-bible-news

Impressive footage shows a large wall of sand appearing on the edge of the city as spectators described the moment as apocalyptic. Large plumes of reddish dust appeared to be hundreds of metres high in social media footage. Sandstorms are common across West Africa during the dry season, which usually lasts from January to April.

Related articles Spain holiday warning: Saharan sandstorm latest- is it safe to travel?

Freak biblical weather sparks fears as sandstorm hits Middle East

Social media users flocked to Twitter to describe the scary situation they were caught in. One Twitter user wrote: “My apocalypse bingo card is full now.” Another added: “I witnessed it, and that was damn scary.” A third person said: “This is actually rather unusual. Some people are saying that it’s God punishment.” READ MORE: Canary Islands sandstorm: Brits face half-term holiday horror

Impressive footage shows a large wall of sand appearing on the edge of the city

Spectators described the moment as ‘apocalyptic’

A dust storm, also called sandstorm, is a meteorological phenomenon common in arid and semi-arid regions. Drylands around North Africa and the Arabian peninsula are the main terrestrial sources of airborne dust. Less than a year ago, a dust storm in southern Africa was picked up by NASA satellites. People in coastal towns along the west coast of southern Africa watched skies turn red on September 25, 2019.

Large plumes of reddish dust appeared to be hundreds of metres high

Related articles NASA satellite shows ‘apocalyptic’ sandstorm engulfing Canary Islands

Canary Islands horror: Thousands of Brits affected by terror sandstorm