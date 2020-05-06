https://www.theblaze.com/news/neil-ferguson-cheated-on-social-distancing

The leading epidemiologist who helped craft the United Kingdom’s social distancing rules resigned after he was caught breaking those rules in order to cheat with a married woman.

Dr. Neil Ferguson led a team of researchers at the Imperial College in London but he relinquished his post on Tuesday after the Telegraph newspaper reported on his extramarital acts.

The report said that a married woman who lived in another house with her family visited Ferguson twice at his home in violation of the social distancing rules he helped implement. Ferguson lives with his child but is believed to have separated from his wife.

Ferguson told CNN in a statement that he had committed “an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action.”

He explained that he believed he had taken the proper precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus before engaging in his romantic interests.

“I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms,” Ferguson said.

“I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic,” he added.

“The government guidance is unequivocal,” Ferguson concluded, “and is there to protect all of us.”

The 38-year-old woman Ferguson met with was identified by the Daily Mail as a left-wing activist who joined demonstrations on climate and against fossil fuels.

Critics of Ferguson and the coronavirus lockdown policies enforced around the world pounced on the report to brand him a hypocrite and argue that his behavior made a case against social distancing.

