A toilet could be heard being flushed during Supreme Court oral arguments Wednesday held via telephone conference due to the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Other sounds reportedly heard Wednesday were dishes clattering and a cellphone ringing. The Court started hearing arguments via phone conference on Monday. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participated from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore where she is being treated for a gallbladder infection after being admitted there following Tuesday’s arguments.

#SCOTUS Sketch: @SCOTUSblog banner for today’s first ever live audio of Supreme Court teleconference argument. pic.twitter.com/PNZeSJLZLN — Arthur Lien (@Courtartist) May 4, 2020

LISTEN: Toilet flush during U.S. Supreme Court oral argument (h/t @nicninh) pic.twitter.com/He3QGMzvJI — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) May 6, 2020

And with that, the hope of #SCOTUS continuing with live-streaming in normal times dies. pic.twitter.com/E3wQEIQ8j5 — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) May 6, 2020

Excerpt from Fox News:

Attorney Roman Martinez was making the argument over the phone, on behalf of the American Association of Political Consultants, that intrusive “robocalls” should not be used for debt collection for money owed to the government when the sound of a flushing toilet was heard. Using robocalls is banned for other sectors, but in 2015 Congress said automated calls related to debt collection would be allowed. “They’re going to be saying call your congressman and change these laws that apply to banks what the FCC has said is that when [toilet flushing sound cuts in] the subject matter of the call ranges to this topic, then the call is transformed and it’s a call that’s been allowed,” Martinez can be heard saying in a recording of his argument.

Watching User Clip: Supreme Court Dishes Noise @CSPAN https://t.co/Avg0dvkjNk — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) May 6, 2020

For those who are curious as to how Justice Ginsburg is doing, ABC News posted a audeo clip of her participation in the Court’s session Wednesday from her room at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

LISTEN: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg participates in questioning during the second-ever livestreamed oral arguments from her hospital room, one day after being admitted for a benign gallbladder condition. https://t.co/9ti92jpLOd pic.twitter.com/T2eqdcLWJg — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2020

Supreme Court statement released Tuesday:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

