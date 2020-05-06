https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/sounds-creepy-cdc-going-door-door-asking-blood-samples-coronavirus-study/

The CDC is going to send 15 teams of scientists from the CDC to collect blood in Atlanta this weekend.

The teams will be going door-to-door asking for blood.

This may not go over so well with some folks.

FOX News reported:

Fifteen teams of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be fanning out across Atlanta this weekend, going door-to-door to ask members of 420 randomly selected households from 30 census blocks for blood samples. The goal is to get enough vials to help scientists study how far the novel coronavirus has traveled in metro Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The samples are voluntary. Jacqueline Tate, an epidemiologist working on an antibody survey of COVID-19, said the blood samples as well as other data may help unlock information that could change the way the government responds to the outbreak. The “survey” itself takes about 30 minutes and includes a questionnaire about health conditions. The researchers conduct the tests on a porch or driveway and all members of the household are encouraged to participate. People who are not on the list cannot volunteer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

