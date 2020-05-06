https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496343-ted-cruz-i-dont-see-why-texas-should-have-to-bail-out-states-for

Texas Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBattle brewing over how to get more relief money to Americans The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: DeLauro questions why White House is blocking Fauci from testifying before House panel, wants Pelosi to stay on into next Congress A blueprint for our economic recovery MORE (R) said he is weary of massive aid for state governments in the next coronavirus stimulus bill if it serves as a bailout for poor financial decisions governors have made before the crisis.

“I don’t see any reason why the people of Texas should have to pay higher taxes to bail out states that have been irresponsible,” Cruz said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday. “If we’re focused on dealing with the coronavirus crisis that’s fine, but it shouldn’t be an excuse to bail out states for fiscal irresponsibility and fiscally reckless policies.”

“Illinois unfunded pension liability is $241B and that was caused by politicians who were just buying boats,” says @tedcruz. “It shouldn’t be an excuse to bailout states for irresponsibility and fiscally reckless policies that long preceded the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/tj9xCT3JwA — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Cruz specifically named the $241 billion pension debt in Illinois, which is the highest in the nation.

Congress provided $150 billion to state and local governments in the CARES Act passed in late March, and Democrats in the House are seeking as much as $1 trillion to help state and local governments in the next stimulus bill.

Cruz’s comments echo other Republican lawmakers who believe providing substantial aid would act as a bailout for state budget decisions that predate the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell pressed to expand coronavirus testing in Senate Battle brewing over how to get more relief money to Americans Ratcliffe vows to deliver unvarnished intelligence MORE (R-Ky.) made remarks last month suggesting that cash-strapped states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy, which prompted blowback from state governors across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator also said he told the mayor of Houston that he would press for “greater flexibility” in the money that is allocated from Congress.

“There is a reasonable case to be made for greater flexibility for the money we have already sent to the states and local governments,” Cruz said.

“There is a reasonable case to be made for greater flexibility for the money we have already sent to the states and local governments,” says @tedcruz on #coronavirus relief funding. “One of challenges–it’s not like there is a magic money tree in Washington.” pic.twitter.com/fMjqxxrXm1 — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 6, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMcConnell pressed to expand coronavirus testing in Senate Pelosi says she believes Biden’s denial of assault claim: ‘I’m not going to answer this question again’ Hillicon Valley: Uber, Lyft sued in California | Ratcliffe refuses to say whether Russian interference favored Trump | Facebook takes down QAnon conspiracy accounts | Airbnb cuts workforce MORE (D-Calif.) and House Democrats are expected to unveil a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package, even as McConnell has indicated that the Senate is pressing “pause” on emergency aid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

