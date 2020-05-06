https://www.westernjournal.com/texas-governor-goes-judge-locked-salon-owner-excessive-action/

A Texas judge threw salon owner Shelley Luther behind bars for her defiance of a court order to halt the woman’s business. Now, the controversial case has even the state’s governor weighing in.

District Judge Eric Moyé sentenced Luther to a week in jail and slapped the small business owner with a whopping $7,000 fine Tuesday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Video from the courtroom teleconference shows Moyé, who can be seen with former President Barack Obama and other powerful Democratic players on his campaign website, criticizing Luther’s “concept of liberty.” Moyé said the salon owner needs to apologize for operating her business against orders.

“That you now see the error of your ways, and understand that the society cannot function where one’s own belief in a concept of liberty permits you to flaunt your disdain for the rulings of duly elected officials,” the judge lectured.

“That you owe an apology to the elected officials whom you disrespected by flagrantly ignoring,” Moyé continued, “and in one case defiling, their orders which you now know obviously apply to you.”

Shelley Luther was having none of that.

When Moyé told her to proceed with a response, she didn’t disappoint.

“Judge, I would like to say that I have much respect for this court and laws,” Luther began. “And that I’ve never been in this position before, and it’s not some place that I want to be.”

“But I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish, because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they’d rather feed their kids.”

Luther’s final words in the clip make it perfectly clear that she is planning to continue her defiance.

“So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed,” Luther said, “then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut the salon.”

Watch the interaction below.

The judge told Shelley Luther she

could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open. This is her response…@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1phdNUsLme — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

Luther’s display and the judge’s reaction quickly made its way to headlines. Soon, higher officials made their stance known.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a response slamming Judge Moyé’s “excessive action” for putting Luther behind bars.

See the statements from @TXAG and me on the jailing of Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther. pic.twitter.com/wyOOllGXgj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 6, 2020

The governor also echoed a call from state Attorney General Ken Paxton targeting the judge for jailing a Texas mother while letting “hardened criminals” go free. Paxton’s statement called for Luther’s immediate release.

It’s unclear whether Moyé will stick to his guns or let Luther walk free.

