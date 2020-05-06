http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/8YFfEvDYj9A/the-press-secretary-the-white-house-press-corps-deserves.php

It’s always gratifying when the White House press corps gets the White House press secretary it deserves. In Kayleigh McEnany, I believe the White House press corps has that press secretary.

As evidence, I point to the video of today’s press briefing, beginning a little after the 26 minute mark.

[embedded content]

JOHN adds: Wow, was that a great performance! The press slung BS at McEnany, and she slung it right back! And the conclusion of the press conference, which Paul highlighted, was pure gold. I don’t know how long Kayleigh can keep it up, but she is the right press secretary for this bizarre moment in history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

