President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump volunteers kept ‘VIP’ list of leads for medical supplies: report Over half of workforce at Tyson plant in Iowa tests positive for coronavirus Trump offers support for those who have lost family due to coronavirus MORE on Wednesday said he backed off plans to dissolve the White House coronavirus task force after public outcry, saying he didn’t realize how “popular” the group of medical experts and government leaders was.

“I thought we could wind it down sooner,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office event recognizing National Nurses Day. “But I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday when I started talking about winding down… It is appreciated by the public.”

Trump said he received calls from “very respected people” who urged him to keep the task force intact.

The president said he might add a few more members to the group, though he did mention any names, in a sign that the White House may still pivot the task force to focus on guiding the reopening of the economy.

The task force will eventually cease to exist, Trump said, but he signaled that it would not be until the pandemic has subsided.

“At a certain point we won’t need a task force, but we’re going to leave that,” he said. “We’re going to add a couple of people to it and that will again be for the opening of our country.”

Trump earlier Wednesday signaled he was reconsidering whether to disband the task force, tweeting that it would continue “indefinitely” but that its membership and focus would likely change.

The president’s comments in the Oval Office marked a reversal less than 24 hours after he and Vice President Pence confirmed that the White House was in the early stages of winding down the coronavirus task force and allowing various federal agencies to handle the pandemic response moving forward.

“I think that, as far as the task force, Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump says Fauci, Birx will still be involved in COVID-19 efforts Overnight health care: White House plans to scale back coronavirus task force Hillary Clinton says ‘Americans will suffer’ if White House winds down coronavirus task force MORE and the task force have done a great job,” Trump said Tuesday in Arizona. “But we’re now looking at a little bit of a different form, and that form is safety and opening. And we’ll have a different group probably set up for that.”

Pence told reporters Tuesday that he was eyeing Memorial Day as a potential timeline for when the task force would wind down.

But the decision was met with immediate backlash among lawmakers and public health experts who were exasperated by the timing. Daily coronavirus cases and deaths are still on the rise in the U.S., and experts expect them to surge in the coming weeks as states lift restrictions intended to curb the spread of the virus.

The task force consists of roughly two dozen members. It includes Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci was model for hero in romance novel by Sally Quinn Trump, officials don’t wear masks on trip to mask-making facility Trump says Fauci, Birx will still be involved in COVID-19 efforts MORE, the two leading public health officials in the coronavirus response, as well as economic officials and Cabinet secretaries.

There are more than 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins data, and more than 71,000 people in the country have died.

The president has become increasingly agitated about reopening the economy, however, saying Tuesday that the country had to open soon even though some citizens will be “affected badly.”

Trump reiterated that belief Wednesday, telling reporters he felt it was “unsustainable” to keep asking Americans to remain in their homes.

“I don’t think people will stand for it,” he said.

