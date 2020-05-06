https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496336-trump-says-coronavirus-task-force-will-remain-indefinitely-but-will

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump volunteers kept ‘VIP’ list of leads for medical supplies: report Over half of workforce at Tyson plant in Iowa tests positive for coronavirus Trump offers support for those who have lost family due to coronavirus MORE signaled Wednesday that the White House coronavirus task force would not be dissolved entirely but would evolve, saying it would remain in place “indefinitely” but that he may “add or subtract” officials to or from it.

The president said that the task force will now focus on safety and reopening the United States amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, echoing remarks he made on Tuesday during a trip to Phoenix. Trump also said that the task force would be “very focused” on vaccines and therapeutics.

“The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump says Fauci, Birx will still be involved in COVID-19 efforts Overnight health care: White House plans to scale back coronavirus task force Hillary Clinton says ‘Americans will suffer’ if White House winds down coronavirus task force MORE, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

“The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong,” Trump continued. “Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate.”

Pence’s office said Tuesday that it was in the early stages of winding down the coronavirus task force, a move that comes as states execute plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus so that businesses can begin reopening.

Speaking to reporters in Phoenix on Tuesday, Trump said that the White House was looking at a task force in a “different form” but signaled Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci was model for hero in romance novel by Sally Quinn Trump, officials don’t wear masks on trip to mask-making facility Trump says Fauci, Birx will still be involved in COVID-19 efforts MORE, two top health experts on the task force, would still be involved.

“They will be, and so will other doctors and so will other experts in the field,” Trump told reporters when asked about the two doctors.

Trump has been eager for states to reopen in order to revive the U.S. economy, which has been devastated by the business closures countrywide.

Still, coronavirus cases domestically continue to rise, and health experts have pointed to a lack of testing capabilities nationwide that threaten to hamper efforts to contain future outbreaks as states lift stay-at-home orders.

Trump also acknowledged Tuesday that some people would be “affected badly” as the country moves to reopen.

“We can’t keep our country closed for the next five years, you know,” Trump told reporters. “You could say there might be a recurrence, and there might be. And, you know, most doctors or some doctors say that it will happen and it’ll be a flame and we’re going to put the flame out.”

