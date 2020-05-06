https://www.dailywire.com/news/tx-lt-gov-dan-patrick-to-pay-7k-fine-of-arrested-salon-owner-offers-to-serve-her-jail-sentence-so-she-can-work

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said on Wednesday that he will be paying the $7,000 fine that Dallas authorities gave to salon owner Shelley Luther for violating a stay-at-home order, and also volunteered to serve her 7-day jail sentence so that she could go back to work.

Patrick made the remarks after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton blasted Dallas County Judge Eric V. Moyé, who is a Democrat political activist, in a statement for abusing his power by jailing Luther for opening her business so she could feed her family.

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” Paxton said in a statement. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”

Patrick later responded by writing on Twitter, “7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans”

