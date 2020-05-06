https://www.dailywire.com/news/uh-joe-biden-is-joe-pelosi-says-shes-done-addressing-sexual-assault-allegations-against-biden

Even though everyone is talking about it, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has had enough.

Pelosi says she considers the sexual assault allegations against presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden completely closed – and if anyone asks her about it, she won’t answer.

Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday night, host Ari Melber asked: “Now that he has given that answer, do you view this as a closed issue, what is your response?”

“Well, it is for me!” Pelosi said.

“Uh, I said I am proud to support Joe Biden for president. Uh, I believe him when he said it didn’t happen, but I also believe him when he said let them look into the record, and that’s what they should do,” she said.

“But I’m not gonna answer this question again,” she added. “I will just say I have every confidence that Joe Biden will be a great President of the United States. Uh, not only because of the person of integrity that he is, but the person of vision that he is for just some of the things you talked about.”

Then the Calofirnia Democrat added this: “Uh, Joe Biden is Joe.”

The former vice president has come under fire, with at least seven women claiming he touched them inappropriately and made them feel uncomfortable.

But former staffer Tara Reade has gone further.

Reade claimed during a podcast in March that Biden pinned her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in his Senate office in 1993. She was 29 at the time, Biden was 51.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade said. “There was no, like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.”

“It happened all at once,” she said. “His hands were on me and underneath my clothes, and he went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me.”

“I remember him saying first, like, as he was doing it, ‘Do you wanna go somewhere else?’ And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing, and I kind of pulled back and he said, ‘Come on, man. I heard you liked me.’”

More evidence that Reade had told people about the alleged incident shortly after it happened emerged last week when a video clip from 1993 surfaced that allegedly shows Reade’s mother calling into CNN’s “Larry King Show” to ask what her daughter should do after having problems with a “prominent senator.”

Part of the transcript is below:

KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

For his part, Biden vehemently denied the claim last week, saying, “It is not true. I’m saying it unequivocally — it never happened. It didn’t. It never happened.”

