http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xaz2jOaYF8c/

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A researcher killed in an apparent murder-suicide was close to “making very significant findings” related to the coronavirus, his department at the University of Pittsburgh said.

Two shootings that happened over the weekend in Ross Township appear to be a murder-suicide, according to police.

On May 2, police said 37-year-old Dr. Bing Liu was found dead in his home on Elm Court from apparent gunshot wounds to his head, neck and torso. Investigators say they now believe his death is a homicide.

Liu was a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, his department said on Monday.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications. We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence,” the department said on its website.

“His loss will be felt throughout the entire scientific community. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts. Thank you,” the department added.

WATCH: Man Killed In Murder-Suicide Was Pitt Researcher Studying Coronavirus

The University of Pittsburgh released this statement Tuesday:

“The University of Pittsburgh is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt. The University extends our deepest sympathies to Liu’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

A second man, later identified as Hao Gu, was also found dead in his car on Charlemagne Circle, near Elm Court. Police say it appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the two victims knew each other. Investigators say they believe the male found in his car shot and killed the man in the Elm Court home before coming back to his car and taking his own life.

Ross Township detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances and motives for the crime. They said Tuesday that there appears to be no indication the researcher’s death had any connection to his work.

Police do not believe a suspect to be at large or a danger to the public.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

