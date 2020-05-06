https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pompeo-secretary-of-state-christianity-faith/2020/05/06/id/966318

U.S. evangelicals are fighting back against Communist Chinese leaders’ attacks on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Christian faith.

China’s state-run Global Times claimed Tuesday that Pompeo had betrayed his Christian faith by holding China accountable for the pandemic.

In a Sunday interview with ABC News, Pompeo said there is “enormous evidence” the coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and “significant” evidence it escaped from a Chinese virology lab there.

U.S. officials also point out that China downplayed the pandemic that began in Wuhan while trying to corner the market on vital medical supplies it knew the world would soon be desperately needing.

“The Chinese Communist Party had the opportunity to prevent all of the calamity that has befallen the world,” Pompeo declared.

Pompeo is “lying for political purposes,” the newspaper said in an editorial published Tuesday, stating he had broken one of the Ten Commandments.

The editorial charged the secretary of state’s actions are “contrary to his label as a so-called ‘devout Christian.’”

U.S. Christian leaders, noting the irony of China’s attempt to pass judgment on Pompeo’s religious beliefs, rushed to Pompeo’s defense.

Among the evangelical reactions exclusively provided to Newsmax:

Rev. Johnnie Moore, an evangelical leader and president of The Congress of Christian Leaders, has documented religious persecution around the world, most recently in Nigeria after returning from an interfaith fact-finding mission there.

“This [Chinese Communist Party] CCP-affiliated attack is the clearest sign yet that China knows their game is up and they are getting desperate,” Rev. Moore told Newsmax in a statement. “Actually, the CCP ought to be thanking God that Secretary Pompeo is as good a Christian as he is, because there’s a lot more the United States could do to hold them accountable, tomorrow.”

Moore serves on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, which released a report last week indicating that religious freedom in the People’s Republic of China is nonexistent. The report is also available in Chinese.

Moore released his own supplemental findings, in which he referred to China as “the world’s foremost violator of human rights and religious freedom.”

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, who serves as the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, was struck by the temerity of China’s statement.

“What audacity for a regime that persecuted Christians so viciously to try and use the Bible to cover for their own lies,” Rodriguez says.

“There is no bigotry like communist bigotry,” he added. “China thinks that they can shutter churches, disappear pastors, and create an ever present state of war with religion and then dole out advice to Christians. Well, here’s some advice to the Communists: Get your own house in order.

“This propaganda only demonstrates one thing: Whatever Pompeo is doing is working, exactly as intended.”

Dr. Jack Graham, senior pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church, a megachurch located in Plano, Texas, was impressed by the open manner in which the secretary of state serves the United States.

“I have been very impressed with Secretary Pompeo … in particular, the natural and transparent way he lives and communicates his faith strengthens his ability as a national and world leader,” Graham tells Newsmax.

Greg Laurie is the senior pastor at Harvest Bible Chapel in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, an evangelical Christian church that began as a small Bible study group and grew into a megachurch spanning seven campuses in the Chicago metropolitan area.

“I think that it’s a great thing that the Global Times of China has acknowledged the authority of Scripture by quoting the Ten Commandments,” he stated. “But in the same recent article, it was said of Secretary Pompeo ‘He is no doubt a degenerate politician and despicable from the perspective of religion.’

“Sorry, not even close,” Laurie observes to Newsmax. “From the perspective of the Bible and what we believe as Evangelicals, nothing could be further from the truth.”

Laurie added, “I have met Secretary Pompeo and I personally believe his faith is genuine and real. Perhaps the Chinese government became angry with Secretary Pompeo long ago because of his devoted efforts around the world to promote religious freedom, and to speak up for those being persecuted, especially within China.”

Dr. Tim Clinton, president of the American Association of Christian Counselors, predicts China’s statement will have no effect on the manner in which Pompeo deals with the People’s Republic.

“The one thing I know about my friend Secretary Pompeo is that he believes and practices his faith,” Clinton tells Newsmax. “This will not cause him to back down one inch.”

The timing of China’s broadside is curious, considering Pompeo is scheduled to participate in a National Day of Prayer commemoration on Thursday hosted by Pastors Graham and Laurie.

