http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ISpbajjcKBE/

The US will use “every tool” available to secure the release of two former American soldiers believed to be held in Venezuela, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

Venezuelan officials claimed this week that two former US special forces soldiers — Luke Denman and Airan Berry — were among the mercenaries taken into custody after a botched coup attempt to overthrow Venezuelan socialist strongman Nicolas Maduro.

Pompeo stopped short of confirming the two Americans were being held in the South American nation, calling it a “consular matter.”

“We will start the process of trying to figure a way if, in fact, these are Americans that are there, that we can figure out a path forward,” he said. “We want to get every American back.”

“If the Maduro regime decides to hold them, we will use every tool that we have available to try and get them back,” Pompeo said.

“If we had been involved, it would have gone differently,” he added.

President Trump this week denied any US role in the alleged coup attempt, saying “it has nothing to do with our government.”

The US does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legal leader, believing he rigged the 2018 election. Trump hosted opposition leader Juan Guaido at the White House and at the State of the Union earlier this year.

Maduro denounced the Sunday morning attack as part of a US-backed attempt to oust him from office.

“The United States is fully and completely involved in this defeated raid,” he said.

He identified Denman and Berry, who fought in Afghanistan, as two of the mercenaries taken at gunpoint

A controversial former Green Beret, Jordan Goudreau, has claimed credit for orchestrating the raid.

Share this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

