An Amazon warehouse employee in Northeast Illinois has died from the coronavirus, the company confirmed.

The employee, who worked out of Amazon’s Waukegan, Illinois warehouse, known as MDW8, died of the disease on April 18. The worker, who was 50 years old, left behind a wife and five children, as well as two step-children. The employee worked the night shift as a picker, which involves selecting items from the facility’s shelves and preparing them for shipping, among other duties.

“We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Waukegan, Illinois,” Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski told CNBC in a statement. “His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues.”

The worker’s death comes as Amazon warehouse employees have raised concerns that the company isn’t doing enough to protect them from catching the coronavirus while they’re on the job. Employees have also criticized how Amazon handles positive cases at its facilities, with some arguing it should shut down those warehouses and do more to make sure employees are informed.

It’s not clear how or when the employee contracted the coronavirus. The worker was last at the facility on March 19, at which point he hadn’t reported any symptoms, Amazon said. The company was made aware that the worker tested positive for the coronavirus on March 24.

Amazon declined to comment on how many warehouse employees have died from the coronavirus nationwide. The Illinois worker’s passing marks the fourth known case of an Amazon worker who has died from the virus, following reports of deaths in Staten Island, New York; Hawthorne, California; and Tracy, California.

The company hasn’t provided a total number of workers who have tested positive from the virus at its facilities. As a result, Amazon workers have attempted to keep an unofficial tally of confirmed and unconfirmed cases nationwide, with one employee Reddit group estimating there are at least 400 employees who have contracted the coronavirus. Amazon operates 175 of warehouses across the country and some warehouses have reported dozens of cases.

Tensions have been growing between Amazon and warehouse workers nationwide, as the number of confirmed cases and deaths at its facilities have climbed. Warehouse workers have called for the company to put in place greater safety protections, including providing paid sick leave and closing down facilities where there are positive cases for additional cleaning.

Amazon has previously said it has gone to “great lengths” to keep facilities clean and make sure employees are following necessary precautions, such as washing their hands, using hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing. It has also started taking employees’ temperatures when they report to work and has supplied them with face masks. In the company’s latest earnings report, Amazon said it would invest its expected $4 billion second-quarter profit in coronavirus-related efforts, such as purchasing additional safety gear for workers and building out its coronavirus testing capabilities, among other things.

Still, Amazon workers continue to argue the company isn’t doing enough to protect them. Employees have staged at least three walkouts at local warehouses and participated in nationwide strikes to demand stronger coronavirus safety protections. In recent weeks, their calls have garnered support from Amazon tech workers in Seattle, including from a distinguished engineer and VP, Tim Bray, who resigned over the company’s labor practices. Amazon has not responded to Bray’s post, in which he said the company had a “lack of vision about the human costs of the relentless growth and accumulation of wealth and power.”