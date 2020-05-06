https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/covid-19

On Wednesday’s “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat Gray discussed current turbulence observed in the state of Texas. Along with the apparent panic and uncertainty, COVID-19 has brought with it gross abuses of power in the form of business owners being arrested and sentenced to jail for continuing to work while under shelter-in-place orders.

Use code PAT to save $30 off one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

