Former Whitewater/Lewinsky Deputy Independent Counsel Sol Wisenberg’s FOX News column on the Flynn case makes a salient point:

[T]his was worse than the classic perjury trap, because in a perjury trap a legitimate investigation is underway. That was not the case here. Flynn had already been cleared in Crossfire Razor and the case file was only kept open under the false pretense of conducting a Logan Act investigation. It was a fake investigation. It was sleazy and sickening and any government official who participated or acquiesced in it is utterly corrupt.

Yesterday the government produced yet more exculpatory documents to Flynn’s counsel under seal (see cover letter below). Undercover Huber asks: “Why is the US Attorney for freaking Missouri still unearthing documents out of FBI HQ in D.C in the last *5 days*?” — i.e., “Reviewed in May 2020.” And yet: “Additional documents may be forthcoming.”

The DOJ has just produced even more documents to Flynn’s lawyers. “The enclosed documents were obtained and analyzed by USA EDMO in March, April and May 2020” “Additional documents may be forthcoming” pic.twitter.com/rfDkMGVNP0 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 5, 2020

