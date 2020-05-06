https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/white-house-press-sec-kayleigh-mcenany-rips-fake-news-outlets-pretending-never-downplayed-threat-coronavirus-video/

Kayleigh McEnany

President Trump’s new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday ripped media outlets for pretending they never downplayed the threat of the Coronavirus.

A pompous liberal reporter tried to play gotcha games with Kayleigh McEnany during a press briefing and ended up getting humiliated instead.

The fake news media back in January criticized President Trump for implementing a travel restriction on incoming flights from China.

Washington Post, New York Times, NPR and other left-wing advocacy groups posing as media outlets downplayed the Coronavirus in January, February and even March while President Trump was making bold moves to minimize the spread of the Wuhan virus.

TRENDING: Armed Texas SWAT Team Raids Daddy Zane’s Bar in West Odessa After Breaking State Orders and Reopening — 8 Arrested!

Now the media is acting like President Trump didn’t do enough to stop the Wuhan virus from spreading in the US.

Kayleigh McEnany put the liberal reporter in his place and walked out of the press briefing room like a boss.

WATCH:

.@PressSec Kayleigh McEnany rips media outlets such as Vox, NPR, Washington Post, and the New York Times for pretending they never downplayed the threat of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/X45z9zB2HT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

