YouTube has censored a video featuring a virologist who once worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci and questions the government’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, which apparently violates the platform’s requirement that any views expressed on the pandemic cannot be in conflict with the World Health Organization, Dr. Judy Mikovits contends the isolate-everyone policy is a big mistake and claims officials have a financial incentive to implement mass vaccinations.

The video, a 26-minute vignette from a documentary to be released this summer, “Plandemic,” can be viewed on the competing platform Vimeo.

Facebook also has not removed the video.

Mikovits claims Fauci was among the top health officials who framed her and destroyed her career because of her contrary views.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojkicki said in a recent interview with CNN that “anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy.”

One week ago, as WND reported, YouTube removed videos of a press briefing in which two California doctors carefully laid out their case for ending the lockdowns implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The videos, which drew more than 5 million views, featured Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi – the owners of Accelerated Urgent Care in Bakersfield, California – presenting their conclusions based on their testing of more than 5,000 patients for the coronavirus combined with public data.

In place of the videos is a message from YouTube explaining the contents violate the Google-owned platform’s “community guidelines.”

Google’s apparent censorship coincided with the doctors’ further exposure through an interview April 27 with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Later in the program, after having interviewed the doctors at the top of the hour, Ingraham informed her viewers that YouTube “just took down their viral video challenging the COVID narrative.”

“Ironically, this is exactly what they warned about. That this isn’t about science, this is about control,” Ingraham said. “And in this case, control of a narrative.”

Ingraham said no one should be surprised, noting Wojcicki’s statement on CNN.

‘Forget our republic’

Mikovits claims in the video that the government’s approach to the coronavirus is an existential threat to the United States.

“If we don’t stop this now, we can not only forget our republic and our freedom, but we can forget humanity because we will be killed by this agenda,” she said.

She says that what Fauci is saying about COVID-19 is “absolutely propaganda.”

Mikovits claims she isolated HIV in patients in France, but Fauci was among the officials responsible for delaying research, allowing the HIV virus to spread, including to Africa.

Mass vaccines for the coronavirus “will kill millions, as they already have with their vaccines,” she warns.

Mikovits emphasizes, however, she is not against vaccines, noting she is an immunologist.

A blurb relased for “Plandemic” states:

Humanity is imprisoned by a killer pandemic. People are being arrested for surfing in the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry citizens are rioting for food. The media has generated so much confusion and fear that people are begging for salvation in a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with experimental poisons will be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this is not a synopsis for a new horror movie. This is our current reality.

The website for the documentary decribes Mikovits as “one of the most accomplished scientists of her generation” who helped revolutionize the treatment of HIV AIDs.

She published a “blockbuster” study claiming “the common use of animal and human fetal tissues were unleashing devastating plagues of chronic diseases.”

“Big Pharma” then waged struck back, destroying her “good name, career and personal life.”

Mikovits, interviewed by Mikki Willis, says she was framed and arrested at her home, falsely accused of stealing intellectual property.

On his Facebook page, Willis says he’s a filmmaker for a company called Elevate, which he describes as “a tribe of creatives who stand for the power of art and media as a tool to inspire the masses and activate change.”

In a Facebook posting last month, Willis predicted his video would be censored.

He wrote:

Dear gatekeepers of truth and free speech, before removing this video, please read these words: The world is watching you. We understand the pressure you’re under to censor any information that contradicts the popular narrative. We know the risk that comes with defying the orders of those who pull the strings. We realize even the biggest of tech giants are under the command of powerful forces that wield the ability to destroy your empire with the click of a key. But due to the critical condition of our world, “I was just doing my job” is no longer an acceptable excuse. This is no time to play politics. Our future is your future. Your family’s future. Your children’s future. Your grandchildren’s future. This is a plea to the human in you. Preventing this information from reaching the people is taking a firm stance on the wrong side of history. A choice you will certainly live to regret as truth exponentially emerges. There is nothing, no billionaire, no politician, no media, no level of censorship that can slow this awakening. It is here. It is happening. Whose side are you on? And to the citizens of this magnificent planet… If anything is clear at this moment, it is the fact that no one is coming to save us. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. Though great forces have worked long and hard to divide us, our resilience, strength, and intelligence has been gravely underestimated. Now is the time to put all our differences aside. United we stand. Divided we fall. Be brave. Share this video far and wide! Should this video be removed from this platform, download your own copy at: PlandemicMovie.com Then, upload directly to all of your favorite platforms. You have our full permission to spread this information without limitation.

