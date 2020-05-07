https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/77-cell-phone-towers-set-fire-far-weird-coronavirus-5g-conspiracy-theory/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) A conspiracy theory that claims that 5G internet is behind the coronavirus outbreak has led to arson attacks on more than 70 cell phone towers in the UK.

The conspiracy theory began to gain traction in the UK in late March and early April, coinciding with the rising number of cases in the country and its nationwide lockdown. Conspiracies around phone signals have existed for years, however.

The scaremongering is thought to have led directly to arson attacks on mobile phone infrastructure.

