A 93-year-old California man was hitchhiking on the side of the road if it meant he could do one thing: buy his sweetheart chocolate, as they have done for almost two decades.

Mike Cain was hitchhiking near his retirement center in Lake San Marcos when he ran into real estate agent Richard Farmer, NBC 4 Los Angeles reported.

“I paused, and I was like, ‘Is that guy hitchhiking?’ So, I made a U-turn, immediately went back and asked him if he was OK,” Farmer said.

It turns out that Cain was trying to get a lift to go to the 99 Cents Only Store that was 1.5 miles away from his retirement center to buy Hershey’s chocolate bars for his sweetheart, Do Jerman.

Cain has been eating chocolate with Jerman nearly every night for almost 20 years and was not about to let the coronavirus pandemic stop that tradition.

“We don’t eat the whole bar — just a couple pieces,” Cain said.

Cain and Farmer developed a kinship, and Cain later called up Farmer to ask if he could take him grocery shopping.

“He’s very unique,” Cain said of Farmer. “I’ve gotten rides before like that, but they take me and drop me off. But that Rich – he does it 100%.”

Farmer said he was amazed at how much Cain was in love with this girl.

“I was amazed. I’m like, ‘This guy must really be in love with this gal,’” Farmer said.

Farmer eventually got to meet Cain’s girl when he dropped him off.

“He can go wherever he wants to go; I probably have to send the police after him,” Jerman said when she discovered how far Cain was going to walk to get her chocolate.

The couple said they were touched by Farmer’s kindness, adding that there are not too many people like him in the world.

