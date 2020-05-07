https://www.dailywire.com/news/adele-photo-sparks-weight-loss-debate-skinny-shaming

On Wednesday, musical talent Adele posted a photo of herself to Instagram for her 32nd birthday, offering a message of gratitude for health care workers on the frontlines of the battle against the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” the singer wrote in her Instagram caption. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

However, it was the singer’s weight loss that sparked a body image debate online and subsequent media headlines.

While some people posted praise for Adele, others made an issue out of the praise for the weight loss, scolding folks for supposedly worshipping skinny bodies and devaluing the overweight and obese. And, naturally, there was a backlash to that backlash, accusing folks of “skinny shaming” the Grammy winner.

As reported by CBS News, here are some of the positive comments:

“I mean are you kidding me,” Chrissy Teigen commented. “THAT WAIST IS SNATCHEDDDDDDD!!!!” Kalen Allen, who works on The Ellen Show, wrote. “Omg no te reconocí 😍 estás hermosa,” commented Columbian YouTube star Lulu99, translating to “Oh my God, I did not recognize you. You are beautiful.” “you’ve worked so hard to look like this and I’m so glad you’ve got your purpose, but I want to tell you that for me you were always spectacular, beautiful and sexy woman,” wrote Spanish TV personality Nagore Robles.

On the flip side, blogger and disability activist Melissa Blake posted: “I see that Adele is trending because people are saying how gorgeous she is since she lost weight. Y’all, we’ve been over this… Your weight doesn’t determine your beauty. Your appearance doesn’t determine your beauty. The number on the scale doesn’t make you worthy or unworthy.”

I see that Adele is trending because people are saying how gorgeous she is since she lost weight. Y’all, we’ve been over this… Your weight doesn’t determine your beauty. Your appearance doesn’t determine your beauty. The number on the scale doesn’t make you worthy or unworthy. — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) May 6, 2020

“Can we please not celebrate Adele for losing weight like it’s the ultimate achievement? The news articles & tweets are disgusting,” beauty blogger Katie Meehan wrote.

Can we please not celebrate Adele for losing weight like it’s the ultimate achievement? The news articles & tweets are disgusting 😬 — Katie Meehan 🌟 (@_katiemeehan) May 6, 2020

“Yes Adele looks amazing, Adele looked amazing before she lost weight too, Adele is amazing,” said reporter Emma Kelly.

Yes Adele looks amazing, Adele looked amazing before she lost weight too, Adele is amazing — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) May 6, 2020

“Adele losing weight doesn’t mean that she wasn’t beautiful at any size and complimenting her appearance now doesn’t take away from that fact!” said film and TV critic Hanna Ines Flint. “Her body, her choice for how it looks. You do you, girl! Happy birthday, May sister.”

Adele losing weight doesn’t mean that she wasn’t beautiful at any size and complimenting her appearance now doesn’t take away from that fact! Her body, her choice for how it looks. You do you, girl! Happy birthday, May sister 🥳 💃 pic.twitter.com/cEngPRbypu — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) May 6, 2020

“Why are we SKINNY SHAMING Adele just because she decided she wanted to be healthy and take care of herself?” one Twitter user posted, reacting to the backlash. “And no just because she use to weigh more back then doesn’t mean she use to be ugly. She’s always been pretty.”

Why are we SKINNY SHAMING Adele just because she decided she wanted to be healthy and take care of herself? And no just because she use to weigh more back then doesn’t mean she use to be ugly. She’s always been pretty. — Jamie Bowser (@JamieBowser) May 7, 2020

“Society is never happy! Body shaming Adele for being ‘too skinny,’” another Twitter user argued. “You know what the beauty of all this is? She did it for damn herself, not for you or society’s approval. Now she looks happier, healthier and more confident!”

Society is never happy! Body shaming Adele for being “too skinny”. You know what the beauty of all this is? She did it for damn herself, not for you or society’s approval. Now she looks happier, healthier and more confident! #helloadele — Amariee🦋 (@Byrdbaby_10) May 7, 2020

According to CBS News, Adele has not “publicly opened up about her weight loss.”

