A visibly angry and defiant President Trump called the Michael Flynn investigation by the Obama Administration’s Department of Justice and Robert Mueller a “scam and a hoax” this afternoon following word that charges against his former National Security Adviser were dropped.

The case against Flynn, the hallmark case by the Special Counsel Robert Mueller, fell apart when newly released memos and documents showed that there was never a foundation for an investigation in the first place. It was also discovered that the same players involved at the highest levels of the Obama DOJ and the Mueller probe wanted to keep the sham investigation going for the apparent purpose of spying on the Trump campaign and into his presidency.

Trump said the people who engineered the destructive and unfounded spying program and investigation into Trump’s presidency and into Michael Flynn “should pay a big price for what they’ve done to this country.”

He also loosed a brush back on former President Obama.

“What they did, what the Obama administration did, is unprecedented … and I hope a lot of people will pay a big price because they are dishonest, crooked people. They are scum.”

“What they did, what the Obama administration did, is unprecedented … and I hope a lot of people will pay a big price because they are dishonest, crooked people. They are scum.” — Trump is now coming perilously close to calling Obama “scum” and calling for his prosecution pic.twitter.com/tAE889kimp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2020

But Trump had special venom for the handmaidens of the Obama DOJ and FBI who dutifully transcribed what they were spoon fed.

“And their partner, very complicit, is a thing called the media. The media’s totally guilty and all of those writers and so-called journalists – they’re not journalists – they’re thieves. All of those journalists that received a Pulitzer Prize, should be forced to give those Pulitzer Prize’s back. Because they were all wrong. Because if you saw it today more documents came out saying there was absolutely no collusion with Russia. Came out loud and clear.”

Trump was talking about stealing prizes, but he probably also meant the theft of the first years of his administration, his reputation and the reputation and livelihood of his former National Security Adviser.

“He was an innocent man he is a great gentleman. He was targeted by the Obama Administration to take down a president and it is a disgrace.”

Trump: “Very complicit is a thing called the media. The media is totally guilty. And all of those writers and so-called journalists — they’re not journalists, they’re thieves — all of those journalists that received a Pulitzer Prize should be forced to give them back.” pic.twitter.com/HqHFNabb5A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2020

