Disgraced FBI Director Jim Comey thinks he’s heads and shoulders above most of his law enforcement peers. But that’s only because, at 6’8″, he’s literally heads and shoulders above his peers.

Morally speaking, his is a different story. Comey bragged about siccing his agents on new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during his first days in office in an attempt to entrap him into saying something they could get him on so they could spy on the Trump administration.

Comey, who’s been conspicuously silent lately, came out of his hidey-hole after the case against General Flynn was dropped and his self-righteousness was ready to burst. He tried to calm down career FBI bureaucrats who may be upset that his and the Obama administration’s plot to depict President Trump as a Russian secret agent didn’t work.

The DOJ has lost its way. But, career people: please stay because America needs you. The country is hungry for honest, competent leadership.

And standing ready for his reaction? The Trump War Room rapid-response team with this hilarious – and devastating – list of all Comey’s public lies.

You’re a liar, a leaker, and one of the most corrupt FBI directors in our nation’s history. Justice is coming. pic.twitter.com/b14dYsLxg3 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 7, 2020

His wife might want to check his @ss for burn marks after that drubbing.

