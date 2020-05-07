https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/justice-doj-drops-charge-gen-flynn-posts-video-young-grandson-reciting-pledge-allegiance/

Former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (US Army Ret.) posted a patriotic video Thursday of his young grandson holding an American flag while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance following news that the Justice Department was dropping its case against him.

Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI and plead guilty in a case that the DOJ determined should never have been investigated let alone charged. Recently produced documents indicate the case was a set-up designed to drive Flynn from his position in the nascent Trump administration and that his guilty plea was coerced by threats to prosecute his son. Flynn’s sentencing had initially been delayed as part of a plea agreement and then by legal maneuvers by his new attorney Sidney Powell to withdraw Flynn’s guilty plea and to have the case thrown out on government misconduct and poor representation by Flynn’s original attorneys.

After a review by the Justice Department this year the government moved Thursday to dismiss the case. Flynn’s video below shows his love of country has not wavered.

My grandson Travis…“and JUSTICE for ALL” ⚖️❤️🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IuOGugjOC3 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) May 7, 2020

Flynn, who has not commented publicly on the case posted two tweets the last week of April after several years of silence. One was his January filing to withdraw his guilty plea and the other was a video of a large American flag lifted high by a strong breeze.

