Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose attacked “asshole” Steve Munchin, sparking a war of words online between the pair that involved the treasury secretary questioning Rose’s patriotism.

Video surfaced earlier this week of Guns N’ Roses cover of “Live and Let Die” blasting as President Donald Trump visited the Honeywell International aerospace facility (were respirator masks are being made). It’s unclear if Axl Rose was responding to that. Nevertheless, the rocker let loose, saying “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole.”

“What have you done for the country lately?” fired back Mnuchin, who has been leading the Trump administration’s economic response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

The feud sparked reaction across social media, with many people mocking Mnuchin for initially posting an emoji of the Liberian flag rather than the American one.

Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin are apparently fighting on Twitter. I don’t think anyone saw that one coming. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 7, 2020

Just as the experts predicted – a Twitter feed between Axl Rose and… Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. pic.twitter.com/lcpeijC0OP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 7, 2020

Pretty hilarious to call out Axl Rose’s American patriotism and then ADD THE WRONG FLAG pic.twitter.com/6Fc7fSSgfb — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) May 7, 2020

The US Secretary of the Treasury tried to own Axl Rose with a photo of Liberian flag and had to delete and repost with the American one. It’s so good. I can’t take it. https://t.co/eDe1N1EoP8 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 7, 2020

Rose has never made any secret of his disdain for both President Donald Trump, previously describing him as the “gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful.”

The WH is the current US gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 4, 2018

In November 2018, Rose demanded the Trump campaign from playing any of his band’s music at events in the run-up to the midterm elections, declaring that Americans had “never experienced anything this obscene.”

Following Trump’s election in 2016, Rose and his fellow band members invited fans at one of his concerts to come up onto the stage to whack a piñata resembling the newly elected president.

“Let’s bring in some people, and give them a fucking stick,” he said at the time. “I just want you to express yourself, however, you feel.”

