Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose traded barbs with Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinSteven Terner MnuchinTrump ally named next postmaster general On The Money: House hits gas, Senate pumps brakes on T more in relief | Battle brewing over how to get more relief money to Americans | Private sector lost 20.2 million jobs in April: ADP 13 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE on Wednesday, noting the number of Americans killed amid the coronavirus pandemic saying the Trump administration official is “officially an asshole.”

“It’s official!” the rock star and Trump critic wrote on his seldom-used Twitter account.

In a surprise move, Mnuchin responded and asked “What have you done for the country lately?”

What have you done for the country lately? — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

Social media users were quick to note that Mnuchin had initially used the emoji of the Liberia flag, which includes a single star instead, of the U.S. flag.

The Treasury chief quickly deleted his original tweet and replaced it with one featuring the correct flag.

Pretty hilarious to call out Axl Rose’s American patriotism and then ADD THE WRONG FLAG pic.twitter.com/6Fc7fSSgfb — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) May 7, 2020

So Steve Mnuchin tried to own Axl Rose and used the flag for Liberia? Can’t make this shit up https://t.co/13gqa1csvr — Koko (@Kokomothegreat) May 7, 2020

= United States = Liberia Thanks for coming to my TED talk, @stevenmnuchin1. — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) May 7, 2020

The switch did not go unnoticed by Rose, who sarcastically tweeted that he “didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model.”

The musician then elaborated on his initial criticism of the Trump administration, saying he was not responsible for more than 70,000 deaths.

“Unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic,” he wrote.

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 7, 2020

Rose appeared to be referencing Mnuchin’s suggestion on Monday that Americans should consider traveling domestically instead of making long-haul flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoFlorida governor: Coronavirus pandemic ‘should not be used to bail out state obligations’ that preceded outbreak Smithfield Foods closes two more plants Two Tyson Foods workers die of coronavirus MORE, Mnuchin said it is a “great time for people to explore America.”

“A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon,” he said.

The rare insult from Rose came after the band’s version of “Live and Let Die” was heard blasting through the speakers as President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump ally named next postmaster general Biden says he’ll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault Reopen America — and repeal the SALT limitation MORE toured a factory producing N95 respirators for coronavirus response efforts.

Rose was heard in the background singing, “If this ever-changing world in which we live in / Makes you give in and cry / say live and let die.”

Rose, a frequent critic of the president, in 2018 blasted Trump for playing the band’s music at his rallies after members formally requested him not to.

