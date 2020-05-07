https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-reade-interview/2020/05/07/id/966592

Tara Reade, who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her when she was a staffer for the then-Delaware senator in 1993, says she’ll testify under oath and take a polygraph test — if Biden does too.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Reade said she was “absolutely” willing to go through the same cross examination as Christine Blasey Ford did when she accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Kelly noted Blasey Ford had a lie detector test in addition to her Senate testimony.

“I’m not a criminal; Joe Biden should take the polygraph,” Reade said In her first televised interview since the Biden publicly denied the allegations.

“What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty and have to take a polygraph test?” Reade asked.

Reade says she filed a complaint detailing the allegations of harassment against Biden with the Senate at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

Biden has called on the National Archives and the secretary of the Senate to search and release any records they might have, but both have said they’re not authorized to do so, The Hill noted.

Reade formally reported the alleged sexual assault in April in a police report in Washington, D.C.

