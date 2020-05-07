https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-accuser-tara-reade-lawyer-weinstein-victims

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault, has

retained a prominent attorney.

Reade

says that Biden sexually assaulted her while she was working in his Senate office in 1993.

Biden has

denied the allegations of sexual assault, insisting that it “never happened.”

What are the details?

In a Thursday news release, attorney Douglas Wigdor — who has represented at least six Harvey Weinstein accusers — said that it is imperative for sexual assault survivors to be heard.

“We at Wigdor LLP firmly believe that every survivor of sexual assault has the right to competent legal counsel,” Wigdor said, “and we will all represent Ms. Reade zealously, just as we would any other victim of sexual violence.”

Reade, 56, recently consented to sitting down with journalist Megyn Kelly for a video interview about the allegations.

The statement continued, “Ms. Reade will be heard shortly in an interview conducted by Megyn Kelly and produced by Richard McHugh, and she will describe to the American public what happened to her. Her harrowing account is credible, and supported by numerous ‘outcry’ witnesses from decades ago.”

Reade said that Biden penetrated her with his fingers against her will during an exchange in a hallway.

“As Mr. Biden himself has acknowledged, ‘Believing women means taking the women’s claims seriously when she steps forward, and then vet[ting] it and look[ing] into it … women have a right to be heard,'” Wigdor’s statement continued. “We will help Ms. Reade be heard.”

Anything else?

In a lengthy statement on the allegations, Biden said, “While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny. Responsible news organizations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways.”

“[I]t never happened, and it’s as simple as that,” he insisted.

[embedded content]

