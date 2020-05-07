https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-accuser-tara-reade-tapes-megyn-kelly-interview-hires-harvey-weinstein-victims-attorney/

Tara Reade, who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she was a staffer for then Senator Biden (D-DE), conducted an interview with independent journalist Megyn Kelly, it was announced Thursday. In a separate move also announced Thursday, Reade has hired attorney Douglas Wigdor who represented sex assault victims of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and supported President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Biden has denied Reade’s accusation.

The Megyn Kelly interview was produced by Rich McHugh who worked with Ronan Farrow reporting on Weinstein when they were at NBC News.

The interview will be aired on Kelly’s YouTube and Instagram pages, reported the New York Post, however a date has not yet been announced.

TRENDING: HUGE UPDATE: Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx Used Imperial College Model — NOW CONFIRMED AS A COMPLETE FRAUD — To Persuade President Trump to Lock Down Entire US Economy!

“MK EXCLUSIVE: Former Biden staffer #TaraReade, who accuses FMR VP #JoeBiden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, sits down w/me in her first on-camera interview since Mr. Biden denied her accusations. Her story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange. A ton of news coming …”

MK EXCLUSIVE: Former Biden staffer #TaraReade, who accuses FMR VP #JoeBiden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, sits down w/me in her first on-camera interview since Mr. Biden denied her accusations. Her story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange. A ton of news coming … pic.twitter.com/8bvTntUIm8 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

Just wrapped an exclusive interview with Former Biden Staffer @ReadeAlexandra, who accuses FMR VP Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. She sits down with @megynkelly for her first on-camera interview since Mr. Biden denied her accusations. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/ki8ZwrNCqg — Rich McHugh (@RichMcHugh) May 7, 2020

Attorney Wigdor posted a multi-tweet statement on his firm’s representation of Reade:

“BREAKING: Wigdor LLP has the privilege of representing former Joe Biden staffer #TaraReade, who publicly accused the former VP of sexually assaulting her in 1993 while she was a staff assistant to the U.S. Senator.”

BREAKING: Wigdor LLP has the privilege of representing former Joe Biden staffer #TaraReade, who publicly accused the former VP of sexually assaulting her in 1993 while she was a staff assistant to the U.S. Senator. — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) May 7, 2020

“Our representation of #TaraReade has nothing to do with politics. We at Wigdor LLP firmly believe that every survivor of sexual assault has the right to competent legal counsel, and we will represent Ms. Reade zealously, just as we would any other victim of sexual violence.”

“Ms. Reade will be heard shortly in an interview conducted by @megynkelly and produced by @RichMcHugh, and she will describe to the American public what happened to her. Her harrowing account is credible and supported by numerous “outcry” witnesses from decades ago.”

“It is inevitable that partisan politics will lead people to attack our firm and Mr. Wigdor specifically, particularly given his support of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. However, any objective view of Mr. Wigdor’s career…”

“… and the history of the Firm (which is comprised of partners, lawyers and staff from all political parties) belie such a false narrative and make clear that our representation is simply a continuation of our objective support of all legitimate victims.”

“We have decided to take this matter on because every survivor has the right to competent counsel, and that is exactly what we will provide.”

“As Mr. Biden himself has acknowledged, “believing women means taking the women’s claims seriously when she steps forward, and then vet[ting] it and look[ing] into it . . . women have a right to be heard.” We will help #TaraReade be heard.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

