Joe Biden said he would put a “quick end” to new rules issued by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that outline how schools should handle sexual misconduct allegations on campus if he were elected president.

The new guidelines, which are part of an overhaul of Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination in schools that receive federal funding, were slammed by Biden on Wednesday after they were unveiled, Politico reports.

The new rules bolster the rights of the person accused of sexual misconduct.

Biden said the rules “shame and silence survivors” and “gives colleges a green light to ignore sexual violence and strip survivors of their rights.”

“Survivors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced,” Biden said in a statement. “Today, Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump published a rule that flies in the face of that belief and guarantees that college campuses will be less safe for our nation’s young people.”

DeVos replaced the Obama administration’s suggestions of how schools should work to resolve sexual assault and harassment complaints.

Biden referenced Obama’s “It’s On Us” campaign as a successful way to deal with misconduct.

“Working with survivors and advocates, we helped to bring this violence out of the shadows and required schools change their practices,” Biden said. “Now, Trump’s Education Department — led by Betsy DeVos — is trying to shame and silence survivors, and take away parents’ peace of mind.”

“It’s wrong,” he said. “And, it will be put to a quick end in January 2021, because as President, I’ll be right where I always have been throughout my career — on the side of survivors, who deserve to have their voices heard, their claims taken seriously and investigated, and their rights upheld.”

His statements come as he faces sexual harassment allegations from a former staffer.

