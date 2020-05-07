https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-january-2017-oval-office-meeting-discussing-flynn-kislyak-calls-obama-comey-yates-rice-brennan/

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was in the January 2017 Oval Office meeting discussing General Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak with Obama, Yates, Comey, Rice and Brennan.

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn Thursday after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

On January 4, 2017, just ONE DAY before the Oval Office meeting, the FBI field office found “No derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close the counterintelligence probe dubbed Crossfire Razor.

On January 5th, 2017, then-FBI Director James Comey held a secret meeting in the Oval Office before he traveled to Trump Tower New York to brief president-elect Donald Trump on the Hillary-funded junk Russia dossier.

This unusual meeting to discuss the dossier and the FBI’s Russia investigation that took place in January of 2017 in Obama’s White House was discovered in February of 2018 by then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Senator Grassley uncovered a bizarre, partially declassified email former NatSec Advisor to Barack Obama, Susan Rice sent herself on January 20th 2017–Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

It was previously known the junk Russia dossier was discussed, but now we know they were also discussing General Flynn’s calls to Kislyak — A NON-CRIME!

The DOJ in its motion to dismiss said the FBI kept open its counterintelligence investigation into Flynn based solely on his calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“The calls were entirely appropriate on their face.” – the DOJ said in its motion to dismiss the case.

But Biden, Comey, Obama, Yates, Brennan, Clapper and Susan Rice used Flynn’s calls with Kislyak to plot and scheme his removal and prosecution.

According to newly declassified documents, then-Deputy AG Sally Yates said she first learned of the December 2016 calls between Flynn and Kislyak in the January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting.

Obama dismissed part of the group and told Yates, Biden, Rice, and Comey to stick around for a follow-up conversation in the Oval Office.

According to Yates, Obama started by saying he had “learned of the information about Flynn” and his conversation with Kislyak about sanctions.

Read about Yates’ awareness of the Flynn-Kislyak calls:

Biden is the swamp personified — not only did he spend 8 years as Barack Obama’s Vice President, he participated in the secret Oval Office meeting with the coup plotters shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the media to ask Joe Biden about his role in plotting and scheming against Flynn.

