Former president Bill Clinton is set to executive produce a new series on the American presidency for the History Channel, according to reports.

The thus far untitled project will reportedly follow the trial and tribulations that presidents faced in office. It is expected that the 42nd president will appear on camera, according to Deadline. A+E’s in-house production team will produce the film.

Clinton recently participated in A+E’s History Talks event filmed at Carnegie Hall that also featured George W. Bush and presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. According to A+E President Paul Buccieri, Clinton was asked to join the new project after the History Talks event.

“During that process, we started talking to President Clinton and his team, and we talked about a vision to work together. It was solidified after History Talks, he had a wonderful experience, and it’s so gratifying seeing him full immersed in this project as an executive producer. He’s really really involved, breaking the creative, it’s fantastic. It’s quite a personal project for him,” Buccieri said.

Clinton is the second ex-president to jump into the filmmaking business.

Two years ago, Barack Obama made a multimillion-dollar deal to produce films with streaming giant Netflix. The deal was reported to include documentaries and scripted shows alike.

In February a documentary backed by the Obama production company won an Oscar. The left-wing, anti-business documentary, American Factory, won the award for Best Documentary during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Also this month, Netflix premiered a documentary about the life of Michelle Obama entitled, Becoming. In the film, the former first lady said having kids was a setback for her “aspirations,” and she also said that blacks are responsible for Donald Trump winning election because not enough of them voted for Hillary in 2016.

