Ed Henry broke the news tonight that DNI Richard Grenell walked a “satchel of documents” over to the Department of Justice on Thursday.

Henry says the satchel contained more transcripts that will likely be released on Friday.

Ed Henry: Breaking tonight, Schiff may be even more panicked right now. Because I’m hearing from two sources familiar with this that as early as tomorrow Rick Grenell, the Acting Director of National Intelligence, could reveal even more documents shedding light on the Russian probe of President Trump and how Schiff and other investigators knew for a long time there was no collusion even as they were saying they had direct evidence there was… There’s a second set of documents that Rick Grenell who now has the job Clapper had brought to the Department of Justice today in a satchel… They say as early as tomorrow we may learn the contents.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

