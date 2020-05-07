https://www.theblaze.com/news/men-arrested-in-arbery-murder

Two of the men seen in a video shooting and killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have been arrested and charged in his murder after a very public outcry after video of the incident was released.

The incident became racially charged because the victim was black and the two men chasing him are white.

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, admit that they chased Arbery on the day of Feb. 23, but said that they believed him to be a burglar that had been robbing homes in their neighborhood.

After Arbery tried to run away, the two men cornered him again and shot him during an altercation. He died at the scene.

Arvery’s family say he was just out jogging for exercise.

The two men were not arrested for two months until a very graphic video was released showing the incident.

On Thursday the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that they had arrested both men for the murder of Arbery.

Georgia attorney general Chris Carr released a statement after they were arrested.

“Gregory and Travis McMichael have been arrested this evening for aggravated assault and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. We are grateful the Georgia Bureau of investigation has taken quick and decisive action,” the statement read.

“This tragedy cannot be undone, but this is the first step in what I am confident will be a swift road to justice,” he added.

