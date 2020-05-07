https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-flynn-case-dropped-justice-department/

The AP is reporting the Justice Department is dropping its case against former Trump administration National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

“BREAKING……WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department is dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn, according to court filing obtained by AP.

Excerpt from AP:

…In court documents being filed Thursday, the Justice Department said it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The documents were obtained by The Associated Press. The Justice Department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview on January 24, 2017 was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.” The U.S. attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, recommended the move to Attorney General William Barr last week and formalized the recommendation in a document this week. “Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case,” Jensen said in a statement. “I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed.”…

The dismissal of Flynn’s case comes as a result of his decision to change attorneys last year and bring on Sidney Powell who pressed the Justice Department for documents concealed from Flynn by the DOJ and apparently his own former attorneys.

UPDATE: Confirmed by CBS News:

#FLYNN Court Docs “The United States of America hereby moves to dismiss with prejudice the criminal information filed against Michael T Flynn pursuant to federal rule of criminal procedure 48(a)…” @CBSNews @ClareHymes22 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 7, 2020

#FLYNN “the government has concluded that the interview of Mr Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI counterintelligence investigation…government is not persuaded that the January 24 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis…” @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 7, 2020

