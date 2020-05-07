https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-mueller-thug-attorney-brandon-van-grack-resigns-flynn-case-govt-cases-bombshell-documents-reveal-hid-brady-material/

Good news!

Mueller’s prosecutor Brandon Van Grack resigned from General Flynn’s case on Thursday.

Brandon Van Grack hunted down Flynn, threatened his son, withheld Brady material and repeatedly lied to the judge.

Good news. Mueller/DOJ prosecutor Brandon Van Grack – who went after Flynn, threatened his son, and withheld evidence – is gone from the Flynn case. pic.twitter.com/E8mHq4mDvR — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 7, 2020

TRENDING: HUGE UPDATE: Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx Used Imperial College Model — NOW CONFIRMED AS A COMPLETE FRAUD — To Persuade President Trump to Lock Down Entire US Economy!

Mr. Van Grack withdrew as counsel for the government in other cases as well.

His DOJ career may be over.

It’s not just the Flynn case. Van Grack is withdrawing as counsel for the Govt in other cases as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s it for Van Grack at the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/tfBIrw8rxT — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 7, 2020

In February, Flynn’s defense argued the government withheld evidence exculpatory to Flynn as a series of retaliatory actions against Flynn.

Flynn’s lawyers accused Brandon Van Grack of suppressing evidence to protect “the prosecutors, his team, and the cadre of malfeasant FBI agents from the discovery of their negligence, crimes, and wrongs.”

“Mr. Van Grack has suppressed evidence from the formation of the “Special Counsel Investigation” and likely even prior to it — for the very purpose of putting Mr. Flynn in the unjust position he now occupies while protecting the prosecutors, his team, and the cadre of malfeasant FBI agents from the discovery of their negligence, crimes, and wrongs,” Flynn’s lawyer wrote.

On Tuesday it was reported Brandon Van Grack failed to produce all evidence including favorable evidence on General Flynn to his attorneys.

If there is any justice in this country, Brandon Van Grack would be referred to the state bar for disbarment then prosecuted for setting up Flynn and repeatedly lying to the court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

