Packers legend Brett Favre says he never accepted money for “obligations” he didn’t meet. Nonetheless, he was unaware that the $1.1 million he was paid for those appearances came from a fund not “intended for that purpose,” and has decided to pay it back.

Favre took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear the air after an earlier report had claimed he accepted $1.1 million from a welfare fund for not giving speeches or making appearances he was paid to give.

“My agent is often approached by different products and brands for me to appear in one way or another,” Favre wrote. “This request was no different, and I did numerous ads for Families First. I have never received monies for obligations I didn’t meet. To reiterate Auditors [sic] White’s statement, I was unaware that the money being dispersed was paid for out of funds not intended for that purpose, and because of that I am refunding the full amount back to Mississippi.

“I have spent my entire career helping children through Favre 4 Hope donating nearly $10 million to underserved and underprivileged children in Mississippi and Wisconsin. It has brought a ton of joy to my life, and I would certainly never do anything to take away from the children I have fought to help! I love Mississippi and I would never knowingly do anything to take away from those that need it most.”

State Auditor Shad White applauded Favre for his willingness to repay the loan.

“I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole,” White said. “To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money he was paid.”

