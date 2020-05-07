https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cardinals-virus-letter/2020/05/07/id/966539

Top Catholic leaders have issued a heartfelt appeal to government leaders, asking them to respect people’s rights and fundamental freedoms in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They question whether the danger from the virus has been overblown and demand that worshipers — now restricted by lockdown regulations — be able to congregate.

In a letter released Thursday to “Catholics and All People of Good Will,’’ the group charges that religious rights are being trampled, including the right to gather and worship, under the guise of health concerns.

“The facts have shown that, under the pretext of the COVID-19 epidemic, the inalienable rights of citizens have in many cases been violated and their fundamental freedoms, including the exercise of freedom of worship, expression and movement, have been disproportionately and unjustifiably restricted,’’ the letter states.

“Public health must not, and cannot, become an alibi for infringing on the rights of millions of people around the world, let alone for depriving the civil authority of its duty to act wisely for the common good.

“This is particularly true as growing doubts emerge from several quarters about the actual contagiousness, danger and resistance of the virus. Many authoritative voices in the world of science and medicine confirm that the media’s alarmism about COVID-19 appears to be absolutely unjustified.’’

Among those signing the letter are: Cardinal Robert Sarah, a Guinean prelate; Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller of Germany; Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun of Hong Kong; Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States; and Bishop Joseph Edward Strickland of Texas.

Numerous doctors, lawyers, journalists and heads of associations have also signed.

The plea comes as the Catholic Church and other religious groups have been hit hard by the pandemic, with parishes being shuttered and funerals and memorial services being banned.

In their letter, the group blames “powers interested in creating panic among the world’s population with the sole aim of permanently imposing unacceptable forms of restriction on freedoms, of controlling people and of tracking their movements.’’

The imposition of such illiberal measures is a disturbing prelude to the realization of a world government beyond all control, their letter continues.

It also charges that in some situations, containment measures — the closing of shops and businesses, for instance — have “precipitated a crisis that has brought down entire sectors of the economy.”

“This encourages interference by foreign powers and has serious social and political repercussions,’’ the letter writers say.

“Those with governmental responsibility must stop these forms of social engineering, by taking measures to protect their citizens whom they represent, and in whose interests they have a serious obligation to act.’’

In a nod to restrictions keeping families from visiting loved ones in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, the group says they “unreasonably” penalize the “weak and elderly, forcing them into a painful separation from their loved ones.’’

Likewise, “the criminalization of personal and social relationships’’ is unacceptable,’ they say.

While encouraging the development of a vaccine to protect against COVID-19, the group makes clear that “for Catholics it is morally unacceptable to develop or use vaccines derived from material from aborted fetuses.’’

The signers also oppose technological means of keeping tabs on people. “We also ask government leaders to ensure that forms of control over people, whether through tracking systems or any other form of location-finding, are rigorously avoided,’’ they write.

Finally, the letter says, the fight against COVID-19, “however serious, must not be the pretext for supporting the hidden intentions of supranational bodies that have very strong commercial and political interests in this plan.’’

