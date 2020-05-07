https://www.dailywire.com/news/cbs-slammed-for-segment-harassing-ice-cream-truck-driver-during-stay-at-home-order-encouraging-folks-to-call-9-1-1

On Thursday night, CBS Chicago ran a full segment on a local ice cream truck driver for, first and foremost, violating “COVID-19 protocol,” as well as apparently “breaking the law” for being in a part of town that bars ice cream trucks — a fact they “learned” after one of their reporters harassed the worker on a bike.

The segment included a video of CBS Chicago assignment editor and journalist Greg Kelly scolding “Mr. Freeze” for selling ice cream despite the stay-at-home order, and closed with encouragement for viewers to called 9-1-1 if they see “that ice cream man.”

“No gloves? No Mask? No problem,” CBS Chicago anchor Brad Edwards captioned the segment via Twitter. “This ice cream man is not only ignoring COVID-19 protocol, but he’s breaking the law. Such trucks are forbidden [in] Hoffman Estates.”

“The Village Manager says if you see him, call 9-1-1,” Edwards added.

“Here’s Mr. Freeze, (not his name), unmasked, ungloved, taking cash for cones,” Edwards says as the camera zooms in on the ice cream truck driver’s face. At the time, the CBS chyron reads, “Ice Cream Truck Drive Not Practicing Social Distancing In Hoffman Estates.”

“That’s when CBS assignment editor Greg Kelly said, wait a minute,” Edwards continues. Kelly is next shown tracking down the worker on his bike and scolding him for selling cones with a permit he got “before the stay-at-home order!”

“Why are you trying to take ice cream out of the hands of children?” the worker pushed back against the CBS reporter, adding, “Are you sick? … I’m not sick either, so why are they quarantining healthy people?”

The ice cream truck driver told Kelly he had a permit and suggested the assignment editor leave him alone.

In a shaky voice, Kelly responds, “Right, you got the permit before the stay at home order!”

“He drove off after the questioning of our assignment, desk editor, dad, biker, and journalist Greg Kelly,” said Edwards, “but this all happened at Hoffman Estates, and tonight we’ve learned ice cream trucks there are banned, have been for years.”

No gloves? No Mask? No problem. This ice cream man is not only ignoring COVID-19 protocol, but he’s breaking the law. Such trucks are forbidden Hoffman Estates. The Village Manager says if you see him, call 9-1-1. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ebQftLpCUD — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) May 8, 2020

Edwards was ripped apart for the segment online.

“He’s trying to make an honest living. Call 911? What the hell is wrong with you?” posted foreign policy journalist Jordan Schachtel.

He’s trying to make an honest living. Call 911? What the hell is wrong with you? — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 8, 2020

“Calling 911 on the ice cream man? Just when you think journalism can’t sink any lower. But when you are a ratings-challenged station I guess anything goes,” commented meteorologist Kevin Williams.

Calling 911 on the ice cream man? Just when you think journalism can’t sink any lower. But when you are a ratings-challenged station I guess anything goes. — Kevin Williams (@wxbywilliams) May 8, 2020

“What would we do without heroes like [Greg Kelly],” snarked Nick Pappas.

What would we do without heroes like @CBS2Greg? — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) May 8, 2020

Another Twitter user sarcastically posted, “You are a true hero, Brad. I picture you with a mask and a cape capturing all those evil healthy businessmen trying to keep their living. I am so glad that we have you to keep them accountable and not only that but to spread the word on social media like every true hero does!”

You are a true hero Brad. I picture you with a mask and a cape capturing all those evil healthy businessmen trying to keep their living. I am so glad that we have you to keep them accountable and not only that but to spread the word on social media like every true hero does! — Jc (@Hondurican11) May 8, 2020

After the slew of backlash, Edwards defended the segment, reiterating that ice cream trucks are not allowed in the area. Though, of course, Kelly engaged with the ice cream truck driver before knowing that.

Ice cream trucks aren’t allowed in Hoffman Estates. — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) May 8, 2020

