Appearing Thursday on CNN’s The Situation Room, the network’s chief legal analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, fumed over the Department of Justice’s decision to drop its criminal charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

A transcript is as follows:

WOLF BLITZER: Jeffrey, you’ve been reading through this very lengthy Justice Department filing. What’s their argument for dropping the case and do you believe it’s legitimate? JEFFREY TOOBIN: The argument is that even if he did lie, even if Flynn did lie, this was not a legitimate investigation, at that point in January of 2017. It is one of the most incredible legal documents I have read and certainly something that I never expected to see from the United States Department of Justice. The idea that the Justice Department would invent an argument, an argument that the judge in this case has already rejected, and say, that’s the basis for dropping a case where the defendant admitted his guilt, shows that this is a case where the fix was in. Donald Trump has been saying for months, if not years, he feels sorry for Michael Flynn. He wanted to help Michael Flynn. That’s what this case is about, not the equal protection of the law.

